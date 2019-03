× Police: Man beaten unconscious by group in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police say a 49-year-old man was beaten unconscious and critically injured by a group of people in South Memphis overnight.

Officers responded to Methodist Hospital at 3:46 a.m., where they found the victim.

Police say he’d been beaten by a group of people wielding two-by-fours near Third and Belz.

No description of the suspects was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.