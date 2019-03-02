Memphis 901 FC ends preseason with a 5-1 win over the Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis 901 FC had its best offensive showing to date as the club posted a 5-1 win over the University of Memphis Friday in its preseason finale at AutoZone Park.

Memphis 901 FC scored early and often during the closed-door friendly.

Forward Heviel Cordovés got things going for 901 FC just 33 minutes into Friday’s contest to put the hosts up 1-0.

Although the Tigers equalized four minutes later, Memphis was able to respond in the 39th minute to head into halftime up 2-1.

After both teams returned from the break, it was all 901 FC as midfielder Adam Najem helped the club go up 3-1.

Goals in the 61st and 66th minute helped seal the deal as 901 FC finished the preseason with a winning record.

Najem said he was pleased with the performance, especially on what will be the club’s home pitch this season.

“The grounds crew did a great job in how they prepared the field, so it felt good out there,” Najem said.

With the preseason over, 901 FC will now set its sights on its inaugural season opener on Saturday, March 9 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.