Domestic assault charge against MPD officer dropped, officer back on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer who was accused of domestic assault is back on duty after the charge was dropped.

Michael Moore, 23, was charged with domestic assault in early February.

Moore was accused of pushing his pregnant girlfriend into a chair after she came home to find him and an unknown woman in her residence. Moore was relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Officials say that the charges against Moore were dropped on February 19. Officials also say that Moore is back at full duty with the Memphis Police Department.

Moore has worked for the Memphis Police Department since March of 2017.