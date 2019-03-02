Car hits East Memphis house, causes gas leak

Posted 9:28 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, March 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car caused a gas leak by running into a house in East Memphis, forcing officials to evacuate nearby homes.

The car lost control and hit the house at 1268 S. Perkins sometimes between 8 and 9 p.m., damaging the gas line. No injuries were reported to officials.

Officers did evacuate nearby homes and diverted traffic in a one-block radius.

Memphis Police contacted MLGW. A WREG photographer at the scene reported a strong gas smell in the area.

The issue was resolved, and all lanes of traffic were reopened around 9:58 p.m.

