WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in front of their infant son, then shooting into a house full of people killed himself as officers tried to arrest him at a West Memphis motel Friday afternoon, police said.

Police were at the Extend A Suites on Service Road in West Memphis about 4:30 to arrest Terquarius Pope. Pope was wanted for shooting 19-year-old Lamyrical Perry in the leg Monday, in front of their seven-month-old son. He was also wanted by Jonesboro Police for threatening his other girlfriend and her infant daughter the previous week.

Pope also reportedly fired a weapon into a residence on Anna Lane early Friday morning, police said. There were eight people inside the residence at the time of this shooting, including the previous victim and the same 7-month old child.

Police say Pope was inside the motel room and they were talking to someone through a partially opened door when they heard a gunshot. Another man inside the room then unlocked the door and told officers Pope shot himself.

Pope was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis where he was pronounced dead. The other man in the room was taken in for questioning.