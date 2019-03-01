× Tennessee Rep. offering free budgeting and financial classes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee representative said he had his own struggles with home budgeting, so he wanted to make that a learning experience for others.

The problem exists for many people: saving money, living comfortably and maintaining good credit.

“Credit determines the quality of life for your children,” said Crytell Oliver, CEO of Dream Team Solutions. “It determines where you live, what you drive, what you eat.”

Dream Team Solutions is a consulting firm that she said sees many clients who come to her office with very low credit and struggling to balance money.

“I think the issue at hand is the mental of a credit card,” Oliver said.

This is a big reason why state Rep. Antonio Parkinson decided to hold a three-day financial class.

“We’re up here trying to do some good,” Parkinson said.

During a Raleigh town hall meeting Thursday, Parkinson said he has not only been working on new developments in the Raleigh community, but also in Shelby County as a whole, which is why the financial classes are open to the public.

An expert from Regions Bank will be teaching starting Saturday, mainly focusing on managing money and home budgeting, something Parkinson said he struggles with personally.

“If people can see that someone like myself, an elected official, is transparent about it, I want people to be comfortable with being okay and attending the classes also,” Parkinson said.

His theory is that everyone can save, no matter how high or low their income.

The class Saturday is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 5146 Stage Road. Other classes are below. All are 2-3:30 p.m.

March 2 – Managing your Money/Home Budgeting

March 9 – The Importance of Saving/Your Credit Report

March 16 – Your Road to Home Ownership

Participants will receive a certificate from Regions Bank and the office of State Representative Antonio Parkinson upon completion.