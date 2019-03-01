× Sentencing on hold for man accused of stealing thousands in car scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon who stole thousands of dollars in a bogus car scheme was set for sentencing Friday, except the court proceedings once again took a twist.

Leandre Barner was arrested Friday morning and charged with theft of property.

More people are coming forward saying Barner hustled them out of cash, claiming he could get cars through an auction but never delivering them.

The latest cases cover four newly alleged victims, who say they lost more than $20,000 to Barner.

“He told me he had a couple of vehicles for sale that someone left at an auction,” one alleged victim said.

This Memphis man, who turned to WREG and police last year, shared the same story about Barner.

“Eventually, I went to speak with the general manager at the auction at Adesa auction, who told me this was fraud, all of it was fraud, none of these vehicles exist, that VIN number doesn’t exist,” the man said.

It was his story that led to Barner’s arrest in late January, just days before Barner was set to be sentenced in a separate theft case involving a Texas victim who lost nearly $30,000 to the unlicensed car dealer.

Prosecutors held off on the sentencing because there was new information and set the new court date for March 1, except there was no sentencing Friday morning either.

In fact, Barner wasn’t even there. There was initially confusion in court regarding his whereabouts, but he was still locked up, having been arrested overnight.

Barner is set for arraignment on those latest charges Monday. He will also be back in court for that sentencing at some point soon. WREG will keep you updated.