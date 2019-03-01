× Second suspect accused in shooting, high-speed chase arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second suspect police say was involved in a high-speed chase and was able to evade police has been taken into custody.

Jeremiah Bell faces a long list of charges including burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign and intentionally evading arrest in an auto among others.

According to police, an officer was patrolling along American Way when he heard gunshots coming from the Memphis Inn around 3 a.m. While investigating, he saw a pickup truck flee the scene at a high rate of speed and immediately tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said Bell and a 16-year-old accomplice refused to comply and reportedly led police on a chase.

The suspects made it all the way to Weaver and Canary before they drove off the road and into a ditch. Both individuals then jumped from the truck.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said authorities searched the area for some time using helicopters and K9 units. They eventually captured the teen but Bell was able to evade police.

Back at the Memphis Inn, police said they located a man who stated he exchanged gunfire with the two suspects after he caught them trying to steal from his vehicle. Thankfully no one was injured.

This was not the first time Bell has been accused of speeding away from police.

Court records obtained by WREG showed that back in May 2018 Bell was accused of dragging an officer briefly during a traffic stop on King Road. He then allegedly took off in his vehicle and was able to evade police during a foot chase.