Police release pictures of persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Uptown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance images of individuals they consider persons of interest in a recent deadly double shooting.

According to police, two men seen in the photos jumped into a dark-colored Nissan Maxima and followed the victims of Wednesday night’s deadly shooting to Danny Thomas and Alabama. That’s where someone opened fire on the victims’ vehicle, striking two men inside.

One of the victims died on the scene. The other was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

“Just the fact that two people have died now and it happened right outside our house, we were just kind of like shocked,” said Danielle Harris, who lives in the Uptown Square Apartments. “A bullet could have gone through a wall or a window and hit somebody that lives here.”

Investigators haven’t released the victims’ names.

If you think you’ve seen the car investigators are looking for or know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.