Police investigating after 11-month-old found in tub unresponsive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a baby died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Officers told WREG dispatch received a call from Van Hersh overnight. The 11-month-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed.