New details released after Memphis rapper arrested on drug, theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information has been released following the arrest of a Memphis-based rapper on Thursday.

According to the police report, detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on South Walnut Bend Road in July 2018 naming James Baker as the intended target. Baker is also known in the music industry as BlocBoy JB.

As detectives searched the home they said they recovered illegal drugs, three black digital scales, ammunition and six firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

Baker reportedly told detective the illegal drugs belonged to him. He also stated that he had knowledge of the firearms that were inside the home.

Authorities said Baker was released from custody at the time after he agreed to cooperate with future investigations. To date, he has not fulfilled his agreement, police noted.

A warrant was issued on possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000 and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun charges back on February 14.

Baker posted $50,000 bond Thursday.