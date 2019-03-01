× Memphis principal reads bedtime stories to children on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school principal is adding an extra flair to his students’ daily routines from the comfort of his home.

There’s a rhythm to reading going on at Bruce Elementary. Principal Archie Moss Jr. knows just how to bring the words on any page to life.

“Really trying to promote a culture of reading at our school,” Moss said.

But that’s not because he’s always been a fan of reading.

“Reading was actually not my favorite subject,” he said.

He knows why he didn’t like it.

“I didn’t like reading because I didn’t see myself in the books we were reading,” Moss said.

Now he wants the scholars under his leadership to have a different experience.

“I don’t care what they are reading,” Moss said. “I just want to get them into the habit of reading different books and expanding their vocabulary.”

From that concept, an idea was born. The librarian at the school suggested to Moss the idea of using the power of social media to read bedtime stories to students.

“Hey you are on Facebook anyway, why not tune in to see me read a story,” Moss said.

The idea went live Tuesday.

“We’ve had over 380 views,” Moss said.

All grade levels listened to Moss before closing their eyelids to get ready for their next day of learning in school.

With a prize on the line for watching, parents commented to let Moss know their young scholars were all-ears.

Of course, there could be only one winner this week, but using social media to reach students could be a concept that really catches on.

Moss does his weekly bedtime stories on Bruce Elementary’s Facebook page on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

He sends out a reminder before he gets going to make sure parents don’t forget to share the moment with their child.