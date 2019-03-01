Live at 9: Southern Women’s Show, Don ‘DC’ Curry and Chef Elle

Posted 12:30 pm, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, March 1, 2019

The Southern Women’s Show

A weekend of fun, fashion, food and much much more gets underway at the Agricenter International. Marybeth Conley showed us what’s planned for the annual Southern Women’s Show.

Comedian Don “DC” Curry

This stand-up comedian may be best known for starring as Craig’s Uncle Elroy Jones in “Next Friday and “Friday After Next,” but this weekend he’s heating things up at Chuckles Comedy Club. Don “DC” Curry joined us live in studio on Live at 9.

Cooking with Chef Elle

March Madness is right around the corner and you’ll need some delicious snacks while you cheer on your favorite teams. Chef Elle Green is back in the house with some incredible dip recipes for us to try.

 

