Jerry Lee Lewis recovering after stroke

Posted 5:31 pm, March 1, 2019, by

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based rock ‘n’ roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke, he announced on Friday.

According to his statement, he is currently recovering in Memphis, and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

He said he looks forward to getting back in the studio to work on his upcoming Gospel album. His family said the request privacy.

