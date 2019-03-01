CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Jerry Lee Lewis recovering after stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based rock ‘n’ roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke, he announced on Friday.
According to his statement, he is currently recovering in Memphis, and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
He said he looks forward to getting back in the studio to work on his upcoming Gospel album. His family said the request privacy.