Humane Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County will be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic this weekend thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous donor.

The event will be held Saturday, March 2 at the facility on Farm Road near Shelby Farms Park.

“Vaccinations are probably the single most important preventative medicine we have for our pets. They also help keep animals out of our city shelters and in their loving homes where they belong,” said Matthew Womack, Community Outreach and Humane Education Manager at the Humane Society.

Those wishing to participate must be a Shelby County resident who receives government services. While at the event, pets must be on a leash or in an appropriate carrier.

The cost is just $5 per pet, which includes a rabies shot and a 4-in-1 shot for dogs and cats.