Get your hunting and fishing license

If you’re planning on getting outside this weekend to hunt and fish make sure you have an updated license.

Current licenses expire on Saturday, but new ones are available.

One million licenses are expected to be purchased in the next year and all of that money go to supporting wildlife conservation in Tennessee.

