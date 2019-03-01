× Germantown eying property after country club closes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — For nearly 50 years, golfers have driven, putted, birdied and bogied at the Germantown Country Club.

The facility closed up shop Thursday and now the city of Germantown is considering purchasing all 180 acres at Kimbrough and Farmington.

Chris Pinkney, a greens keeper for six years, closed a chapter on his career at Germantown Country Club on Thursday.

“Probably my last time to do this,” he said. “Just cleaning up some stuff. Taking down some lights. Just the stuff that needs to be done here. We’re going to close it up.”

Pinkney, along with about 50 other employees, is sad to see the course, clubhouse and other amenities shut down.

“I wish that someone would have bought it and continued to run it as a golf course. It’s a great course, beautiful but testing. Well worth playing.”

After the 180-acre property became available, Germantown Parks and Recreation expressed an interest in purchasing it as part of its parks master plan.

“The park commission formally made a recommendation to the mayor and board to acquire the property,” said Pam Beasley , director of Parks and Recreation.

But what exactly will the city do with land?

First, the city is having a property appraisal done on the land to determine its value.

Beasley stressed there would be a series of public town hall meetings before any decision is made.

“Is it golf? Is it trails? Is it a dog park? We’re not saying what should be there yet, but the park commission believes it is of high value for that property to be kept as public space,” Beasley said.

While nothing has even reached the drawing board. much of the furnishings have already been liquidated, said employee Scott Sandvig.

Sandvig, who’s worked there since 1997 primarily as a bartender, says the club has been a part of the community.

“People have grown up here and their kids have grown up here. Everybody’s real sad. This has been a great asset for the community of Germantown for years.”