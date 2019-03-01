× Former MPD officer arrested on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer was arrested on sex-related charges against a minor out of California.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Andrew Hellums was located on Hunters Run Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Desoto County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition.

In February, WREG reported that Hellum was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation and solicitation charges after an eight-year-old’s California girl’s father found disturbing messages on her cell phone.

An investigation revealed that Hellums had several sexually explicit conversations with the victim from mid-November to mid-December of 2018, in which he asked her to perform sex acts and send the photos to him.

According to court records, the girl sent Hellums multiples photographs of herself “engaged in sexual acts or poses,” and Hellums sent her photos of his “face and genitals.”

It’s unclear if the new charges he was arrested on this week were related to that child and case.

MPD told WREG they hired Hellums in 2017, but he never made it through the probationary period to officially become an officer and was fired before this investigation even began.