Fino’s Midtown location to reopen in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown sandwich-lovers, rejoice. Fino’s is set to reopen April 2.

The Midtown location was purchased by local restaurateurs Kelly English and Steve and Sylvia Richey of Restaurant Iris and the Second Line in Midtown.

A spokesperson said the ownership team plans to keep the classic Fino’s menu and add a few creations of their own.

“We wanted to make sure that we preserve the authenticity of what Fino’s is and what it means to Midtown and to Memphis,” English said.

A major addition they will make — they will offer original breakfast food and coffee every morning.

“When I lived in New York, there was a culture of really quality breakfast sandwiches that I miss,” English said. “I want to have a place in Midtown that will offer that.”

It is unclear if the East Memphis location will be revived. Both locations closed in December.