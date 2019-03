× Collierville Schools superintendent to retire in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools Superintendent John Aitken announced Thursday evening he will retire from the position this summer.

At the school system board meeting, Aitken let members know he plans to retire June 30. He was with the system since its founding in 2013.

Aitken previously worked for Shelby County Schools, where he was superintendent before it merged with Memphis City Schools.