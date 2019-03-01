× Attempted murder, robbery charges filed after string of violent incidents at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects police believe to be behind a string of violent incidents at a southeast Memphis apartment complex has been arrested.

Corderious Booker was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property after he was arrested on Thursday.

The crime spree at The Woods apartments began back on February 11 when a woman told police she agreed to met a man she met online at the complex. She pulled in and saw an unknown man sitting in a pickup truck waiting. As he exited the vehicle, she said she had a feeling something wasn’t right so she put her vehicle in reverse to leave. That’s when the man allegedly yelled “red rum”, pulled out a gun and began firing, causing the victim to crash her car.

Six days later, a man told police he was sitting in the same apartment complex when an unknown man approached his vehicle armed with a gun. In that incident, the suspect reportedly got away with the man’s cellphone, a handgun and $80.

On February 26, another man called 911 after a planned meeting with a girl went south. He said he too had meet someone online and had agreed to meet, but when he arrived two unknown men pulled a gun and demanded he give them everything.

There was a brief struggle during which the victim was hit in the head with a gun. The suspects then took his keys and car.

Police identified the suspect as Booker on Thursday. He was questioned by police, at which time he reportedly confessed to being involved in the string of incidents at the apartment complex.