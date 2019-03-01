× Arizona man wanted in killings arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say a man charged with killing two people in Arizona has been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that Terrance Lamb was arrested in Memphis on Thursday. He has been taken to Shelby County’s jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Authorities say Lamb was wanted out of Phoenix on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of Ja’Cory Ranger and Ricky Elam Jr.

Reports from AZCentral suggested Lamb entered a crowded home on the evening of June 25, 2018 and opened fire, killing both men. He then fled the scene in a 1997 Chevrolet Express Van.

Lamb also was wanted on attempted murder and assault charges.

Online jail records do not show if the 39-year-old Lamb has a lawyer.