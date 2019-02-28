× Woman accused of crashing into man, trying to attack him with baseball bat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was taken into custody after a man accused her of crashing into his car and then trying to attack him with a baseball bat.

The man told police he was leaving the Todd Creek Apartments on Northside Drive on Wednesday when Jerronda Walton began following him. When he turned onto Gowan Drive from Coming Avenue, the 23-year-old woman intentionally ran her car into his, causing damage to the passenger side fender and bumper.

Walton then got out of the car with a baseball bat in tow and began trying to hit him with it, the man said. He was able to get it away from her, but that’s when she began punching, scratching and biting him.

Police noted injuries to the man’s chest, hands and upper lip.

Walton was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault to wit: domestic violence.