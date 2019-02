× Winning $60,000 Lotto America ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Check your lottery tickets! A lucky Memphian won $60,000 in last night’s drawing and it could be you.

The lucky winner has not been identified but we do know that the winning Lotto America ticket was purchased at Ross Food and Fuels on East Shelby Drive in Memphis.

The winning numbers were 27, 33, 35, 43, 52 and 1. The All Star Bonus was three.