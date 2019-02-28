Floods force Hardin County animal shelter to move 200 animals

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Employees and volunteers were forced to move dozens of animals from the Hardin County Animal Services building due to the recent flooding in west Tennessee.

On Thursday, WREG met with officials who said they were forced to close their shelter on Legion Drive for the first time ever and move more than 200 animals to safety. Their new home for the time being is the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Savannah.

Dogs were being housed in a building normally used for showing animals during the fair.

Thankfully, employees said volunteers have stepped up to make the situation easier. Many in the local community have donated supplies and money to the agency, while others have volunteered their time to walk the animals.

Organizations like the Bartlett Animal Shelter have even taken in animals where they can. To date, 45 dogs and 27 cats have been sent to these agencies until the shelter can get back on its feet.

As for the shelter itself, staff members told WREG that like most of Hardin County it too is still underwater following last week’s storms.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson visited the area on Tuesday and was told that more than 1,000 homes were affected by the flooding.

“There will be a lot of total loss homes in the area,” Chief Melvin Martin, with Hardin County Fire and Emergency MGMT, said at the time.

But there is some good news, the water is beginning to recede and it’s possible the Hardin County Animal Services building may be opened once again on Monday.