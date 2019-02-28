× Proposed California law aims to put ‘deadbeat’ parents on blast

CALIFORNIA — Family court is the last place Jessica Wilson wants to be but she’s looking for help from her ex.

“I just am trying to find a way to have him pay child support.”

She said her boys’ father owes them thousands of dollars in child support. It’s money they need for simple essentials.

“Coats, jackets, when it’s rainy and they’re outgrowing them.”

It pains her so much that she said her ex deserves to be called out.

That’s exactly what California’s proposed Child Support Evader Law promises to do. It would start with a website, putting “deadbeat” parents’ picture out there for the world to see.

It’s a tool that some say is aimed at benefiting the kids.

But some divorced parents fear it could end up hurting them.

“I feel it would probably make them ashamed of their parents,” said mother Ibon Diaz.

California wouldn’t be the first state to go after delinquent parents. Other states are already doing it, including Texas, Kansas, Indiana and Arizona, which is the model for this bill.

California Assemblyman Tom Lackey is pushing the proposal he says not to shame moms or dads – but to shake them up.

“I think that peer pressure works.”

He admitted the measure could raise privacy concerns, but said the custodial parent would ultimately have the final say.

“Unless they agree that this is a reasonable remedy we don’t do it.”

The delinquent parent could also get off the list by making payments for 90 days. They will also get a 60 day notice to correct the problem.