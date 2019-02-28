President leaves Vietnam without North Korea nuclear deal

Posted 3:49 am, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47AM, February 28, 2019

President Donald Trump, with peace on the mind and "great chemistry" as his ace in the hole, travels to Vietnam on Monday to continue courting North Korea's despotic leader into a nuclear deal. CREDIT: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has departed Vietnam after failing to reach an agreement during his second nuclear summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. leader said he “walked away” from talks with Kim after it was clear the two sides remained at odds in talks over ending the North’s nuclear program.

Trump says the North had demanded a full removal of U.S.-led international sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, and the U.S. wouldn’t agree to that.

Trump took off from Hanoi more than two hours early after the abrupt change in schedule. Air Force One is scheduled to refuel in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday.

