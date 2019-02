MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman walked up to a crash scene in Hickory Hill with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Police say officers were on the scene of a “no injury crash” at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill when the woman appeared. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The location of the shooting is unknown. Police say the suspect was in a black SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.