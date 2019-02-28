× Police: Woman held against her will for hours, beaten in head with hammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Mid-South woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was attacked and held against her will inside her own home for hours.

Police records indicate they responded to the 1300 block of Rayner on February 26 after a woman called asking police to remove Marvin Renfroe from her home. Officers noted that they asked the man to leave, to which he complied.

But several hours later, Renfroe returned to the home, authorities said. He kicked in the door, forced his way inside and then made it harder for her to seek help by locking the front door and taking away her cellphone. He did this all while telling the victim he was going to kill her, they added.

Then came the physical attack.

Police said Renfroe punched her in the face and strangled her before grabbing a hammer and hitting her in the head several times.

The victim wasn’t able to escape from her own home until around 2:30 p.m. when her daughter came to the house. She was rushed to the Methodist South Hospital where she received treatment and met with police.

Officers noted the victim had bruising to her face and neck, both her eyes were swollen and black, and she had knots on her head.

Renfroe was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault/ domestic violence.