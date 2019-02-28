× Police searching for suspects in Uptown shooting that killed two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death Wednesday night in Uptown.

Police haven’t released any suspect descriptions, but are asking for help tracking down a dark-colored Nissan Maxima, which they believe the person responsible was driving.

“Just the fact that two people have died now and it happened right outside our house, we were just kind of like shocked,” said Danielle Harris, who lives in the Uptown Square Apartments near Alabama and Lauderdale. “A bullet could have gone through a wall or a window and hit somebody that lives here.”

Police say they found one man shot to death and another man wounded when they got to the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The second victim died overnight at the hospital.

People living there say they’re used to hearing about crime in the city, but they never expected a deadly shooting in their neighborhood.

“It’s really nice,” Harris said. “It’s really quiet, our neighbors are great, no one really bothers us, there’s not really a whole lot of trouble that happens. I mean, it’s really surprising to see that that happened.”

Investigators blocked off parts of Danny Thomas, Alabama, Exchange and Lauderdale as they tried to piece together what happened.

In the meantime, people living there say they can only hope more and more violent crime doesn’t start creeping onto their block.

“We’re gonna see if like we’re gonna have any more security or maybe there’s gonna be some more patrols in the area, so we’re just kind of waiting to see what’s gonna happen,” Harris said.

Investigators haven’t released the victims’ names.

If you think you’ve seen the car investigators are looking for or know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.