× Police: Indiana man without gun license accidentally shoots himself in gentials

MARION, Ind. – An Indiana man accidentally shot himself in his genitalia, according to the Marion Police Department.

Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said officers came in contact with the 46-year-old man in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to WXIN.

There, the man told officers he was on a walkway near a Girl Scout cabin when the Hi Point 9mm handgun on his waist began to slip. The man said he reached down to adjust the gun, accidentally causing it to discharge.

Police said the bullet entered just above the man’s penis and exited his scrotum.

According to police, the man doesn’t have an Indiana handgun license and the case will be sent to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.