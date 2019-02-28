× Police: Felony charges filed after man shot in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after police say he shot a man in the face.

Officers were called to the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday after the victim was dropped off by two unknown men. He was in critical condition but has since been upgraded.

During the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of South White Station Road.

The following day Marquez Bush went to the police precinct and told authorities he was breaking down his gun when it accidentally went off, hitting the man in the face. Bush is not listed as living at the home where the incident reportedly occurred.

He was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail.