New Tennessee program to help domestic violence victims starts Friday

Posted 4:11 pm, February 28, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has a new program to help protect victims of domestic violence. The Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program was announced Thursday in Nashville.

The purpose is to provide a substitute address for victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, rape, sexual battery and other offenses. This will keep the victim’s personal address confidential and off certain government records.

State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Collierville) sponsored legislation to make the program possible.

Enrollment in the program starts Friday. Information on participant eligibility and how to apply can be found here.

 

