Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based rapper has been taken into custody on multiple charges, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

A warrant was issued for BlocBoy JB (real name James Baker) on possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000 and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun charges back on February 14.

It’s been a busy few months for the Memphis rapper, who recently sued the developers of the game Fortnite for allegedly stealing one of his dance moves.

He’s also gearing up to entertain a crowd of more than 100,000 people at the Beale Street Music Festival in May.

Festival officials haven’t pulled him from the lineup but it does look like somethings have to be sorted out before his performance.

Information on exactly what Baker is accused of was not available from Shelby County authorities, and WREG was not able to reach him, or his manager, by phone.