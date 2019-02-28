Memphis girls rugby team featured in Nike documentary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Dream Crazier.” It’s a new ad campaign by Nike urging women to get involved in sports, and some of the young women involved go to school in the Mid-South.

“Rugby makes me feel like I’m home. Like, it makes me feel happy,” a player with Freedom Prep Academy’s girls rugby team said. Nike not only mentioned the southwest Memphis students in a national commercial, one that debuted during the Academy Awards, they also made a five minute documentary about the team.

The Daily Memphian reports the team got to watch the video for the first time on Wednesday. Now full-page ads featuring the team are running in major newspapers, like the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.

The team started with just 40 girls. Now there are more than 200 young women taking part in Rugby at Memphis area schools.

What a great accomplishment and inspiration for other girls across the country.