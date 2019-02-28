Live at 9: Tom Lee Park renovations, mobile stroke unit & 901 Spring Wine and Food Festival 

Renovations: The impact on events at Tom Lee Park

Major renovations are on tap for Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis, meaning the future of some of the city’s largest outdoor events are in limbo. The Memphis River Parks Partnership and officials with Memphis in May are now trying to hash out an agreement that they hope will benefit all parties involved.

Carol Coletta with Memphis River Parks joined us on Live at 9.

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

February 25 through March 3 is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Dr. Teri McCann is working to educate the community on the trauma that takes place with these conditions, including the effects on your heart health.

The Mobile Stroke Unit

More than $1 million has been awarded to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Mobile Stroke Unit. That 14-ton emergency room on wheels can diagnose and treat patients in the field instead of waiting until they arrive at a hospital.

901 Spring Wine and Food Festival

For three days you can immerse yourself in the best food and wine that the city has to offer at the third annual 901 Spring Wine and Food Festival. Head Chef at Sur La Table Aaron Winters and Vintage 901’s Kristen Waddell stopped by with all the details.