Homeowner says exploding car sparked blaze, cut power

Posted 1:02 pm, February 28, 2019, by and

A fire broke out behind this home on Avery Avenue around noon Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out at a home near Midtown after a woman says her car blew up in her garage Thursday.

Memphis fire crews and MLGW were on the scene at Avery Avenue and Roberta, where a structure behind the home burned.

The homeowner said her car has been getting work done on it for two months and it blew up in her garage around noon.

She barely made it out of the house. She says it caused a power outage in the neighborhood.

Google Map for coordinates 35.131073 by -89.981948.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.