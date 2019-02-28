× Homeowner says exploding car sparked blaze, cut power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out at a home near Midtown after a woman says her car blew up in her garage Thursday.

Memphis fire crews and MLGW were on the scene at Avery Avenue and Roberta, where a structure behind the home burned.

The homeowner said her car has been getting work done on it for two months and it blew up in her garage around noon.

She barely made it out of the house. She says it caused a power outage in the neighborhood.