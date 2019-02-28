× February ratings results: News Channel 3 on top morning, noon, evening, night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis television station, remains viewers’ first choice for news in the recently-completed February sweeps period. Monday through Friday, WREG ranked first in head-to-head news, including: early mornings from 4:30 to 7AM, 9-10AM, Midday at Noon, afternoons from 4-5:30PM; and late evening at 10PM. News Channel 3 won weekend news time periods too in morning, evening and late newscasts, and had the highest rated weekly sports talk show with Friday Sports Overtime.

News Director Bruce Moore gives credit to the team. “Fighting for Memphis…That’s what I ask the team to do no matter what story we’re covering. Our viewers are our most important asset, so fighting for them is our top priority in breaking news, investigations, and life-saving weather coverage.”

“We are there fighting for Memphis!” agreed President and General Manager Ron Walter. “Our Weather Experts helped viewers prepare for incessant rains and wild temperature swings in February. The News team offered important investigations fighting for viewers. They also proudly saluted the contributions of African Americans during Black History Month and noted the passing of an era with the death of Memphis civil rights icon, Judge Russell B. Sugarmon.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from January 31 through February 28, 2019. Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time-period:

Highlights:

WREG News Channel 3 easily wins mornings from 4:30AM until network news starts at 7AM, as well as from 9-10AM

WREG News Channel 3 easily wins midday news with a higher rating than all midday competitors combined!

WREG News Channel 3 wins early afternoon news at 4:00 and 4:30

WREG’s 5PM has more viewers than all other stations’ 5PM newscasts

WREG’s 10PM news is again the top-rated late newscast in the market

WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide is the highest rated sports talk program on any medium in town, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30—with a 7.2 household rating

WREG News Channel 3 also produces the top-rated weekend morning and late newscasts

February 2019 by the Numbers

Weekdays:

4:30 AM—WREG wins with a 3.8 rating to WMC’s 2.2 and WHBQ’s 2.1

5AM—WREG wins with a 5.4. WHBQ averaged 2.9 rating points to WMC’s 2.8 and WATN’s 0.8

5:30 AM—WREG wins with a 6.4. WHBQ and WMC’s tied with a 3.1 average over WATN’s fourth place 0.7

6AM—WREG wins again with an 8.3 over WMC’s 4.8, WHBQ’s 4.2, and WATN’s 0.8

9AM—WREG wins with a 6.5 to WHBQ’s 5.2. WATN had 1.2 rating points. WMC does not air a 9AM local newscast.

Midday—WREG wins—Its 9.7 is more than its competitors’ combined midday ratings. WMC averaged a 3.8, WHBQ a 3.7, and WATN a 1.2. WREG and WMC air midday newscasts at Noon, while WHBQ and WATN air at 11AM.

4PM—WREG wins with a 7.5 to WMC’s 3.5.

4:30 PM—WREG wins with a 6.9 to WMC’s 3.9.

5PM—WREG wins again, with an 8.3 to WMC’s 7.1, WHBQ’s 5.8, and WATN’s 2.0.

6PM—WREG averaged an 9.7, WMC 10.5, WHBQ 5.2, and WATN a 2.0.

10PM—WREG wins with a 9.6. WMC averaged a 6.7, WHBQ a 4.9 and WATN averaged a 1.6.

WREG also had the highest rated local sports program. Friday Sports Overtime at 10:15PM earned a 7.2 rating average for the four-week period.

Weekends:

AM—WREG wins weekend mornings. Saturday and Sunday morning newscast averages: WREG 5.7. WMC 3.0. WHBQ’s 1.7.

WREG wins Saturdays at 5 and 10PM, and Sunday at 10PM. WREG’s 5PM Sunday newscast was pre-empted by network programming through the month of February.

* Nielsen Media Research’s “February Sweeps” TV measurement took place from January 31-February 27, 2019 in the Memphis TV market.

