State finds ‘significant deficiency’ in McNairy County financial audit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A state audit has found significant problems in McNairy County government’s finances.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said in its annual audit of the fiscal year that ended June 30 includes 11 findings of “noncompliance or significant deficiency within county government offices.”

Eight of those findings were reported in the prior year’s audit and have not been corrected, the state said.

Auditors found problems in the offices of the County Mayor, Sheriff, Highway Commissioner, and Director of Schools. These findings included expenditures exceeding approved appropriations, accounting deficiencies, a cash overdraft, and inadequate internal controls over software programs.

“McNairy County has had at least nine audit findings in each of the last five fiscal years. Meanwhile, other Tennessee counties have experienced improved audit results,” the state said in a news release.

