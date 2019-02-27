× Police involved in manhunt following high speed chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after officers say he led them on a chase through the streets of Memphis.

According to initial reports, the driver sped along I-240 with police in pursuit and then eventually crashed near the intersection of Weaver Road and Canary Lane in southwest Memphis. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

WREG had a crew on the scene who saw multiple police units searching the area as well as the crime scene unit. They even called in a helicopter to aid in the search.

Around 5:30 a.m. WREG’s Melissa Moon said she also saw paramedics on the scene who loaded a man into the back of an ambulance.

This is a developing story.