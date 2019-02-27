Police release video of person of interest in recent interstate shooting

Posted 9:36 am, February 27, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a person of interest following a recent shooting that shutdown I-240.

On February 13, two men were rushed to the hospital after being shot between the Lamar and Getwell exits just before 3 a.m.

A witness told police he was headed eastbound on I-240 west of Lamar when a sports car, carrying the two victims, and another vehicle passed him. They were going more than 100 mph.

A short time later another vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, followed after they approached the Getwell exit.

The white car kept driving, but the sports car stopped. That’s when the witness says a man got out of the Altima, ran up to the other car and began shooting inside of it.

During the investigation, police said they obtained surveillance video of a person believed to be connected to the crime. If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

