Police investigating after two people shot in separate incidents overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two overnight incidents that appears to have left one person dead and another injured.

The first happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of South Willett Street.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed to WREG that they transported one person to the hospital, but didn’t know his condition.

Several minutes later, officers responded to another shooting call in the 800 block of Springdale Run Drive at the Springdale Apartments. Dispatchers were told the victim in that incident was shot multiple times.

Police have not released any official information on the victim’s condition, but our crew saw a person who appeared to be dead.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.