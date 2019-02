× Police: 1 man injured, another killed in Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at Alabama and Lauderdale that left one man injured and another dead Wednesday night.

Officers are still on the scene. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was occupying a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.

This is an ongoing investigation.