One man arrested following deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged following a deadly shooting earlier this week.

On Monday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Graceland where they found Kordedris Overton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A witness told authorities that prior to the shooting Overton had agreed to give a man named Dontavious Whitfield a ride home. It appears something happened while they were traveling and Overton stopped the car on Graceland. The witness said he and Whitfield then got out of the car, and that’s when the defendant pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over his cellphone.

While this was happening, police said Overton tried to flee the scene in the car. The witness said a second gunman opened fire on Overton, causing him to crash into a fence down the street.

Whitfield was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Several hours later, Memphis police released images of another person that they said was a person of interest in the homicide. If you can identify the person, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.