Mississippi woman accused of stealing car with baby inside indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi woman accused of stealing a car with a 10-month-old in the back seat has been indicted.

Aerele Taylor was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property charges.

According to police, the 22-year-old rode with the child’s mother to a laundromat in Whitehaven. Detectives say the baby’s mother met Taylor at a store several days before the incident and had been spending time with her.

On that day, the pair rode to the business and the mother left Sariah with Taylor. The child was reportedly recovering from bronchitis and the flu. A relative told us she didn’t want Sariah out in the rainy, cold weather.

When she went back to her car later, she noticed it – along with her daughter — was gone.

Sariah’s mom said Taylor turned off her phone and Facebook account.

Detectives say they obtained surveillance video showing Taylor jumping a curb and driving off. They found out Taylor had been on the phone earlier in the day with her boyfriend, who was asking her to come back to Greenville, Mississippi.

Greenville is where her address is listed, and where she was found hours after the abduction. She was booked into the local jail before being extradicted back to Memphis. She is now in the Shelby County jail.

Sariah was safe and brought back to Memphis that night.

A mugshot was not available for Taylor.