McNairy County crews open more roads as floodwaters recede

SELMER, Tenn. — More roads continue to reopen in McNairy County after crews worked overtime to make repairs to roads damaged by recent floods.

The mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and the area has been drying out since.

While some roads are back open, seven remain closed.

“The asphalt pavement could be undermined. We have saw it in several instances where two inches of asphalt holding the road up. You drive across with a heavy vehicle, you fall in, who knows how deep it can be,” said Superintendent Harvey Smith with the McNairy County Highway Department.

Smith said the county is drying out and roads are starting to improve as floodwaters recede.

That’s much different than what neighbors in Hardin County are experiencing due to the Tennessee River cresting 25 feet above flood stage.

“I don’t know if I have anything left. All I can see is the top of my pavilion, so I don’t know if I have anything,” Hardin County resident Freeda Eaves said.

“Ours is minimal compared to Hardin County. Their damage will be in the millions when it’s over,” Smith said.

McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith says both counties declared a state of emergency. They’re hoping for help from the state when all of this is over.

“Roads scattered all over county where closed and hazardous. I felt it was necessary we call a state of emergency to raise a level of awareness to people about what’s going on,” he said.

McNairy County schools also reopened Wednesday.

Officials say seven roads are still closed. They expect them to reopen by Friday. After that, they say the cleanup could cost up to $400,000.