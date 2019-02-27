× Man indicted following deadly Bartlett Taco Bell shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Cordova man on a first-degree murder charge after police say he shot and killed a teen in Bartlett.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kentrell Spight was also charged with the employment of a firearm after he shot 17-year-old Jaylon Cohen in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at US 70 and Appling Road in Bartlett.

Cohen had reportedly “taunted” the suspect on social media before the deadly shooting.

This is not the first time Spight has been connected to a local murder.

In November, he was indicted in the deaths of Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor, who were both found dead inside a car at Fletcher Creek Park in Cordova. WREG was told Spight and three others agreed to buy a gun from the victims, but instead shot and killed them.

Spight is being held on a $4 million bond.