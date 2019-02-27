× Man accused of pulling gun on adults, three children during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested following a reported road rage incident last week.

The victims told police they were traveling in the area of South Parkway East and Bellevue when another driver pulled up beside them and started screaming. That man, later identified by police as Martez Taylor, claimed they cut him off and continued to scream while showing them some sort of badge.

That’s when they said he pulled out a gun and pointed it in their direction.

Scared, the two individuals yelled back saying they had three children in the car.

Taylor drove away and that’s when the victims were able to get his tag information. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.