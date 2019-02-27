× FedEx unveils autonomous delivery robot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has unveiled a new autonomous delivery machine to meet the changing needs of retailers and consumers.

“The FedEx SameDay Bot is an innovation designed to change the face of local delivery and help retailers efficiently address their customers’ rising expectations,” said Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for FedEx. “The bot represents a milestone in our ongoing mission to solve the complexities and expense of same-day, last-mile delivery for the growing e-commerce market in a manner that is safe and environmentally friendly.”

According to the company the robot will deliver smaller items to your home or business the same day you purchase it online. It will be able to travel along sidewalks and roadsides, all while being completely aware of its surroundings. The bot will have the capability to maneuver around uneven or unpaved surfaces, follow road safety rules and plot its own safe path.

FedEx plans on testing the robot in select markets, including here in Memphis.

“We couldn’t be more excited that FedEx chose its hometown as one of the pilot cities for this revolutionary innovation,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We look forward to working with FedEx to continue introducing technologies that will help improve the quality of life in our community.”

Other companies reportedly looking into utilizing the technology include AutoZone, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart.