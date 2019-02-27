× Authorities seek help in deaths of 2 found in burned car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in an investigation into the deaths of two people found burned in a car in northwest Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the deaths of Robert W. Williams and Samantha Nicole Dial.

TBI says the bodies of Williams and Dial, who may also go by the last name Hankins, were found in a burned car in Dyer County on Feb. 2.

Authorities are seeking information about a person who owned a blue Lotto Sport Italia sweat shirt that was collected at the scene. TBI also wants information about anyone who suffered “unexplained burns or injuries” or changed their hair length since Feb. 2.

Dial is from Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Williams is from Hartford, Kentucky.